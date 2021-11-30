Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

