3i Group Plc (LON:III) Declares GBX 19.25 Dividend

3i Group Plc (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON III opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.02) on Tuesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.66. The stock has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

