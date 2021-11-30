AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AGT opened at GBX 1,053.64 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 996.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 807 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).
About AVI Global Trust
