AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGT opened at GBX 1,053.64 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 996.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 807 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

