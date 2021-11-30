Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Interface stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $902.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interface stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interface were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

