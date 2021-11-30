Rari Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $325.83 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $28.95 or 0.00049721 BTC on major exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $325.83 million and approximately $48.05 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,482 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.?The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

