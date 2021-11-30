TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $6,538.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

