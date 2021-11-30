Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

