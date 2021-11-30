Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $450,000 Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $552.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

