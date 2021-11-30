Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00.
About Bossard
