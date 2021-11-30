Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

