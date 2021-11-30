Head to Head Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.36 $1.91 million $0.31 22.29 California Resources $1.56 billion 2.07 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20% California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.