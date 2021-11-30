Critical Analysis: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) vs. Its Peers

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 896 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5235 19186 41353 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.09%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.31 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.45

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,181.66% -128.70% -13.41%

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

