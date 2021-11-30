Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,200 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

