The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

EL opened at $340.05 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.40 and a 200-day moving average of $322.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.