Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,223 shares of company stock worth $292,708,383 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

SNOW stock opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.68 and its 200 day moving average is $292.76.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.