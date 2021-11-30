ATC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $235,492.58 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $235,492.58 and $418.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.00360790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

