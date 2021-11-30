Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yunji by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

