GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBGPF. Barclays raised shares of GB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GBGPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. GB Group has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

