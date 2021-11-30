Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

