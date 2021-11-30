Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.