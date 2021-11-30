Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

