TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

TTE stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

