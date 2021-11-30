Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 78.6% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

