NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 365 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,188 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.