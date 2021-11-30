AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.75 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.