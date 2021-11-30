Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $974,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

