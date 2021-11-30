First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 107 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

