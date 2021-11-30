First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $457,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,815 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

