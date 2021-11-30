Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

