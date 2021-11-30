PhoenixDAO Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $223,075.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

