LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
