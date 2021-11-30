LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.