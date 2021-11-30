PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

