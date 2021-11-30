Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

