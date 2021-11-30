CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.
CyrusOne stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
