CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

