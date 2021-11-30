Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

