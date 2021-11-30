Autus Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21.

