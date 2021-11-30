Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

