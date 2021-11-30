Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.