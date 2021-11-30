Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 11,511 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.