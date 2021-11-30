Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

