Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 228.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $370,293.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,713,508 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

