Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $635.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

