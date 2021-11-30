VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 103.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of CSA stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $71.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
