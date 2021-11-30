VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 103.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of CSA stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

