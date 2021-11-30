Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 102.1% in November

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.57%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

