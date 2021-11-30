Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 105.9%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.