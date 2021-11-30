Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 105.9%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
