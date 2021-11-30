The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

