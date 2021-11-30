FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Investec cut FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

FANDF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

