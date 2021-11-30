Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

