Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.