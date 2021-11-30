AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 115.4% in November

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AGBA opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. AGBA Acquisition has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.