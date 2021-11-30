State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.