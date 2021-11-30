Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FRO stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

